Vance insists Trump "won't allow" a prolonged Iran war

HQ

Vice-president JD Vance said President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged war, arguing the administration has a clear and limited objective. Speaking on Fox News, Vance said there is "no way" Trump would permit a multiyear fight without a defined end goal.

According to Vance, the primary aim is to ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump has outlined broader goals including crippling Iran's missile capabilities, targeting its navy and stopping Tehran from supporting proxy groups across the Middle East.

The operation has already led to US casualties. US Central Command confirmed that six American service members have been killed since the first wave of strikes, with officials warning further losses remain possible as the campaign intensifies...

As he states on Fox News:

There's just no way that Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multiyear conflict with no clear end in sight and no clear objective. The president wants to make it clear to the Iranians and to the world that he is not going to rest until he accomplishes that all-important objective of ensuring that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon.