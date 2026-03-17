Vance backs Trump on Iran war, downplays policy differences

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JD Vance says he supports Donald Trump's handling of the war with Iran, seeking to ease speculation about divisions within the administration.

Speaking alongside Trump at the White House, Vance said he trusted the president to avoid "the mistakes of the past" and ensure the conflict is handled effectively. His comments come after weeks of questions over whether his previously stated anti-war views put him at odds with Trump's more aggressive stance.

Vance, who once described himself as critical of US military interventions, acknowledged philosophical differences but emphasized alignment on key goals, including preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. His remarks signal a public effort to present unity as the conflict continues...