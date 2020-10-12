Van Halen gets a Sea of Thieves tribute

You're watching Advertisements

Music is a big part of Sea of Thieves, with people playing shanties together, drinking grog, and vomiting all over the place. But now the developers have decided to use all those instruments for something very different and have now shared a tribute to the guitar legend Eddie Van Halen who passed last week due to cancer.

They have shared this tribute on Twitter, and have posted:

"A tribute in our current Sea of Thieves style to a man whose talent and fun-loving spirit has had a huge influence on many members of the Rare family past and present, and will undoubtedly continue to do so. #RIPEddie."

A nice touch, and we really cannot help but wonder where those onion cuttings ninjas are, as our eyes keep watering all the time. Perhaps this is also a good opportunity to remind you that Rare is selling a set of sails in Sea of Thieves until November 6, where all money goes to the charity organisation Stand Up To Cancer. You can read more about this over here.