Van Damme and Steven Seagal Hint at future collaboration

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal — two of the biggest action icons of the '80s and '90s — finally seem to have buried the hatchet after decades of rivalry. Van Damme recently showed up at Seagal's 73rd birthday party, something he shared in a social media post where he thanked him for a great dinner and teased that a major announcement is on the way.

Does this mean we can expect a new film starring both of these legends? Maybe — and honestly, that would be pretty awesome. Their feud is the stuff of action movie legend, with Seagal having publicly questioned Van Damme's skills in interviews, including one with Arsenio Hall.

There have even been rumors about a tense encounter between the two at Planet Hollywood back in the '90s, and talk of them being offered as much as 200 million SEK each for an actual fight.

But now, it seems the ice has at least started to thaw. What their upcoming project might be is still unclear, but the speculation is already running wild: a movie team-up, a martial arts project, or maybe something totally unexpected? Whatever it turns out to be, this is pure nostalgia fuel for fans of classic action cinema.