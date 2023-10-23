Van Damme almost starred in The Fast and Furious, but Vin Diesel blocked it

HQ

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the hard-hitting former action star Jean-Claude Van Damme revealed that earlier in his career he was offered to appear in The Fast and the Furious. Something that apparently Vin Diesel did not appreciate and is said to have blocked.

"They want me in Fast and Furious...But Vin Diesel said, 'No, I don't want him.'"

Why, you might wonder? There have been many rumours that suggest Vin Diesel has a bit of an ego and need for control, something that allegedly lies behind a conflict between him and Jason Momoa, and also Dwayne Johnson a number of years ago. So maybe he simply didn't want another iconic muscleman on set threatening him? Who knows.

What do you think, and would you like to see Van Damme in Fast and Furious?