Vampire vigilantes take charge in The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer

The team at Rebel Wolves, which is comprised of AAA RPG veterans including the director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has released the cinematic trailer and gameplay tease for The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new action-RPG all about vampires.

Our story begins in 1347 AD, somewhere in the Carpathians - a mountain range in Europe. Our protagonist is being pursued by a local authority and his men, as he's trying to save his plague-ridden sister.

A gang of local vampires then rip the men to shreds, quite literally, before making the protagonist's sister a vampire. We're not sure whether we'll have vampiric powers in the game, as a lot of it takes place in daylight in the teaser.

One thing's for sure, this society will be unlike any other in Europe, as the vampires decide to take over at the end of the cinematic trailer, promising things will be different, for everyone.

Check out the trailer for yourself below, and keep an eye out for the full gameplay reveal coming this summer.