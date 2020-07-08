Cookies

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong trailer shown

Big Bad Wolf's upcoming vampire RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong's new trailer invites all Kindred to what's to come.

Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind episodic RPG The Council (read our review of The Council here) is joining Hardsuit Labs in creating additional video games based on the lore of the vast World of Darkness.

Set in Boston, the game will have players control three different vampires from different clans and the trio's stories will link together in some way. The game is set to have a focus on the player's skills regarding "unravelling fact from fiction" and "making choices", so we're expecting to see some aspects that we loved in The Council to make a return in this seemingly enchanting title.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is set to release on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X at some point next year and while we don't know too much about the game as of yet, the newly released trailer gives us a glimpse at what's to come.

