Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong to shed its Epic Games Store exclusivity next month

HQ

Following its launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, via the Epic Games Store, last May, Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong will be shedding its PC EGS exclusivity and making its debut onto Steam next month.

As noted in a new press release, the game will be coming to Steam on May 25, where players will be able to crack on with the story surrounding three distinctly different vampires, as they navigate a world of conspiracy, power struggles, and murder.

If you haven't had the chance to play the game yet and are interested in the Steam edition, be sure to check out our review of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong right here.