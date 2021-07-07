English
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has been pushed back to February 2022

A new trailer has been released confirming the delayed date.

Video game delays might not seem as prevalent as they did back at the height of the pandemic, but they are still cropping up occasionally with Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons expansion recently being pushed back. Another game that has been delayed this month is Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, a narrative-driven RPG that will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The game was originally planned to launch in 2021, but it was revealed during yesterday's Nacon Connect livestream that it would now be releasing in February 2022.

Along with the delay, we also got a brand new trailer (which you can view above) that focuses on Galeb, one of the game's central characters. As well as being stylishly dressed, Galeb has supposedly "lived many lifetimes" and he appears to be feared by anyone who crosses him.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

