Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has been hit with a second delay

HQ

The seemingly wild release schedule for February 2022 is now growing thinner by the day. Recently we heard that the Saints Row reboot would be moving to an August release date, and now Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has followed suit and has been pushed back to May 19. This isn't the first time that the role-playing game has been delayed either, as originally it was planned for a 2021 release before being delayed until February.

Within a statement on Twitter, the team stated that the delay was to ensure the "highest possible quality." The statement reads: "This wasn't a decision we took lightly, but one necessary to ensure the highest possible quality while retaining a healthy work-life balance for our team. Granted, the pandemic also threw a couple of wrenches into our planning, but this delay will allow us to apply some additional polish and give us some extra time for QA. We're a small but very passionate team, eager to create an immersive experience that rivals the sort of personal storytelling you'd experience from a great tabletop session. One that leaves you with questions long after the credits have stopped rolling (but a reason to go back and see how things could have been different)."

You can take a look at the full statement from the team below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.