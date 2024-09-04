Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York launches next week

If you like vampires, visual novels, and something else that begins with a V I can't think of at the minute, then you're going to want to keep an eye out next week, as the Vampire: The Masquerade visual novel trilogy concludes on the 10th of September.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York wraps up the story that started with Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York back in 2019. "Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York invites you to immerse yourself in the third installment of this gripping visual novel series, set against the backdrop of the Big Apple teeming with supernatural intrigue," writes developer Draw Distance.

There are new gameplay mechanics added in this third instalment, as well as two different perspectives for you to follow. There will - as you can imagine from a Vampire: The Masquerade game - be a slew of vampire politics to get involved in as well.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York launches on the 10th of September for PS4 (with PS5 compatibility), Xbox One (with Xbox Series X/S compatibility) and PC via Steam.