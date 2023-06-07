Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 to be shown in September

HQ

Delays, developers leaving, leads being changed and more. We've basically only received bad news about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 the last couple of years, but it sounds like we'll be getting some good ones soon.

Paradox says Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be shown off sometime in September.

One of the reasons for them telling us this so early is that the game has changed a bit since it was announced, so the different editions and their bonus content have become so different that the company has decided to cancel and refund all physical pre-orders. The digital versions of the First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon Edition won't be cancelled, but can still be easily refunded if you want.

Lastly, we've received four new images from the game to at least tease what's waiting in September.