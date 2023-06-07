Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 to be shown in September

But pre-orders are being cancelled and refunded in the meantime.

HQ

Delays, developers leaving, leads being changed and more. We've basically only received bad news about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 the last couple of years, but it sounds like we'll be getting some good ones soon.

Paradox says Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be shown off sometime in September.

One of the reasons for them telling us this so early is that the game has changed a bit since it was announced, so the different editions and their bonus content have become so different that the company has decided to cancel and refund all physical pre-orders. The digital versions of the First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon Edition won't be cancelled, but can still be easily refunded if you want.

Lastly, we've received four new images from the game to at least tease what's waiting in September.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

