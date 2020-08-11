Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 slips into 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was supposed to be released later this year, but that is no longer the case, publisher Paradox Interactive just confirmed. Although we got to see more of the vampiric RPG just a few months ago, the developers at Hardsuit Labs need more time to get things just how they like them.

That being the case, the delay was confirmed over on Twitter, and it was explained why the launch will no longer be possible in 2020. The reason for the delay: a mixture of their own lofty expectations and the ambitiousness of the project.

The team apologised for the additional wait and promised regular updates to keep fans informed, as you can see in the note below.