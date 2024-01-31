Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 shows lots of gameplay

HQ

The makers of games like Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture over at The Chinese Room have been very open about how development is going and shared many details every since they took over Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 last September. They are taking this even further in 2024.

I say that because the team has released a video where community manager Joshua Mathews and project creative director Alex Skidmore show several minutes of post-alpha gameplay from Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Most of this is them just talking, so The Chinese Room has also given us a gameplay trailer that's close to three minutes of game footage. Both of these give us a taste of the game's story, stealth, combat and exploration.

It'll be interesting to see how fans react to this, as the videos most definitely show footage of a game that hasn't reached the more polish-focused beta stage yet. That means you'll see some wonky physics, weird lighting, unstable framerate and a few other things it's possible to fix before Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches towards the end of 2024.

HQ