Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 reveals voice cast in new trailer

As per a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, we've got a look at the game's main voice cast. Now we know who's behind our favourite vampires, thinbloods, mortals and more in this highly anticipated RPG sequel.

The main protagonist, Phyre, has the option to be played as male or female, and so we've got two voice actors in the role of our lead. Tommy Sim'aan (who you may recognise as Orpheus from Baldur's Gate III) plays the male Phyre, and Hara Yannas portrays female Phyre.

Elsewhere, we see Hitman actress Jane Perry in the role of Lou Graham, and Game of Thrones alumni Kae Alexander and Patrick O'Kane star as Ryong Choi and Benny Muldoon respectively. We've got the full cast list below, too, as well as the trailer.



Female Phyre: Hara Yannas



Male Phyre: Tommy Sim'aan



Fabien: Ronan Summers



Lou Graham: Jane Perry



Michael "Tolly" Tolliver: David Menkin



Safia Ulusoy: Amrita Acharia



Ryong Choi: Kae Alexander



Katsumi Ishizaka: Elizabeth Chan



Ysabella Moore: Joan Iyola



Fletcher: Rufus Wright



Mrs. Amelia Thorn: Bethan Dixon Bate



Simeon "Silky" Ladock: Alan Turkington



Niko Angelov: Martin Razpopov



Patience Roswell: Billy Peck



Onda Cardosa: Jamiyla Ocasio



Max Webber: Osy Ikhile



Willem Axel: Richard Brake



Benny Muldoon: Patrick O'Kane



Bet of Night: Amanda Huddleston



Gideon Hall: Alec Newman

