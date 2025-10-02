news
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 reveals voice cast in new trailer
Game of Thrones and Hitman alumni pack out this stacked cast.
HQ
As per a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, we've got a look at the game's main voice cast. Now we know who's behind our favourite vampires, thinbloods, mortals and more in this highly anticipated RPG sequel.
The main protagonist, Phyre, has the option to be played as male or female, and so we've got two voice actors in the role of our lead. Tommy Sim'aan (who you may recognise as Orpheus from Baldur's Gate III) plays the male Phyre, and Hara Yannas portrays female Phyre.
Elsewhere, we see Hitman actress Jane Perry in the role of Lou Graham, and Game of Thrones alumni Kae Alexander and Patrick O'Kane star as Ryong Choi and Benny Muldoon respectively. We've got the full cast list below, too, as well as the trailer.
- Female Phyre: Hara Yannas
- Male Phyre: Tommy Sim'aan
- Fabien: Ronan Summers
- Lou Graham: Jane Perry
- Michael "Tolly" Tolliver: David Menkin
- Safia Ulusoy: Amrita Acharia
- Ryong Choi: Kae Alexander
- Katsumi Ishizaka: Elizabeth Chan
- Ysabella Moore: Joan Iyola
- Fletcher: Rufus Wright
- Mrs. Amelia Thorn: Bethan Dixon Bate
- Simeon "Silky" Ladock: Alan Turkington
- Niko Angelov: Martin Razpopov
- Patience Roswell: Billy Peck
- Onda Cardosa: Jamiyla Ocasio
- Max Webber: Osy Ikhile
- Willem Axel: Richard Brake
- Benny Muldoon: Patrick O'Kane
- Bet of Night: Amanda Huddleston
- Gideon Hall: Alec Newman
HQ