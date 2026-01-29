Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 reveals new expansion release windows, Valentine's update in 2026 roadmap

HQ

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 might not have impressed every fan when it first launched. Right now, it's still sitting on a Mixed review rating on Steam. However, that won't stop The Chinese Room and Paradox Interactive from looking to give the game a little boost with some expansions and big updates.

As revealed in the newly updated 2026 roadmap, we see the release window of the Loose Cannon DLC shift up to Q1/Q2 2026, and The Flower & The Flame expansion jump to a Q2/Q3 release. A Valentine's update will also bring new cosmetics, facial hair, enemy loot, and bug fixes on the 11th of February.

Whether these new DLCs will give fans a greater impression of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is unknown. We've seen other games redeem themselves or become seriously improved with expansion in the past, but it appears this DLC will also have to be joined by hefty gameplay overhauls to make the game what fans want it to be.