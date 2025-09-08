Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 refunds offered after paid clans announcement causes frustration

HQ

Publisher Paradox and developer The Chinese Room has revealed that it is now offering refunds for anyone who has purchased Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and have been unimpressed by the recent reveal that two of the six playable clans may require additional financial investment to be able to access them.

The decision came as the two clans were originally planned as post-launch additions for the game when Hardsuit Labs was in charge of development, however when The Chinese Room took over, it decided to include them at launch, but still at a premium extra price.

This will seemingly no longer be the case, as it has been mentioned by community developer DebbieElla in a Discord post (thanks, Eurogamer) that changes are coming and that all the new details will be shared on September 17.

"We are working hard on the adjustments that we promised, and we will be able to tell you all the details on 17th September. Making significant changes like this involves many moving parts, and we want to make sure that we get it right with this change.

"Anyone who pre-ordered the Premium Edition through the PlayStation Store will be contacted and refunded starting Monday 8th September. You'll be able to pre-order your Premium Edition copy later again, before the release on 21st October. Please note that this is an intentional first step in our planned course of action leading up to 17th September to deliver the best possible experience for you at launch."

The catch is that this only applies to specifically the Premium Edition of the game on PlayStation, as the other versions are unaffected by the changes. It's unclear how these clans will now be offered, but for a taste of what's to come in the game, read our recent preview over here.