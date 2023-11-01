Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 protagonist revealed

HQ

The upcoming RPG from The Chinese Room Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, has just revealed its protagonist. Players will be taking on the role of Phyre, an Elder Kindred with their own distinct history as they travel across the dark version of Seattle.

Players will be able to customise Phyre's gender, clan, and outfits, but otherwise they're a distinct character, by the looks of things. Also, as IGN found when speaking with narrative designer Arone Le Bray, the player will get a companion in the thinblood vampire Fabien, who inhabits the player and acts as a sort of guide.

"Even if you don't understand much of what is going on at the beginning, Fabien is here to help be that cipher for you a little bit, even though it's not your character," said Le Bray. "You, as the player, are still getting that information alongside Phyre."

Le Bray also spoke about how the game won't necessarily have binary good and evil choices, and will instead let the player shift between making 'good' and 'bad' decisions on the fly. "We didn't want it to feel like you can only be a nice person or a jerk. So, one of the things that we looked at very early on is how can we make it feel like Phyre is a person in control from moment to moment? And we looked at what different responses you would have at a particular moment to still get the outcome that you want? How can you go about getting that outcome? And just because I might want one outcome, another player who's playing Phyre might not want that same outcome, or they might not care about acting the same way that mine does."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches next Autumn.