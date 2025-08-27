Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 may be walking back paid DLC clans

HQ

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's release date has been locked in, and while many fans are rejoicing at the news they'll finally be able to play the game soon, others are criticising The Chinese Room and Paradox for the inclusion of paid DLC clans which can also be accessed via pre-order.

As clans are essentially the game's classes or origins, people weren't happy about them being locked behind a paywall. However, as spotted on ResetEra (and reported on by GamesRadar), Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 might not be sticking with this DLC clan strategy for much longer.

"We are listening to your feedback about the Lasombra and Toreador clan access, and we're making adjustments ahead of launch to reflect this," reads a post from Paradox community developer DebbieElla. "We will share more information about what this means as soon as possible."

While it would be great to see the paid DLC clans become free for everyone, we're not sure that will be happening as Paradox surely wouldn't want to lose the potential cash. Then again, the bad publicity from this move is sure to sting as RPG fans grow more frustrated with the paywall in front of them for content in a single-player game.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches on the 21st of October for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. If you want some early impressions on the game, check out our preview here.