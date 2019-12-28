Cookies

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 leaves alpha

The anticipated vampire-themed RPG has hit an important developmental milestone and now it's a case of polishing up what's there.

While it never explicitly received a release date, the initial plan was to release Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 in March 2020, however, last year developer Hardsuit Labs decided to push the title back a bit. That said, it seems like development is going well, as the team now has moved past an important milestone.

The developer has announced through Steam, that they now have completed the alpha stage, which is a significant development.

"We're done adding gameplay mechanics and features to the game," the developer wrote. "Of course, this doesn't mean that the core game is done and ready to put in a box ("systems-final"). There are still quite a few people busy tweaking, balancing, and art-ing up the gameplay."

Hardsuit Labs didn't give the game a proper release date, but it would seem that we can at least expect to see it during the first half of the year. Fingers crossed.

