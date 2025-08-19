HQ

The wait is almost over, and we mean it this time. As announced at tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will arrive on the 21st of October.

The sequel to the cult-classic vampire RPG has seen a turbulent run of development, and it even got pushed out of a launch earlier this year. But now it's nearly ready to go, and we even have pre-order bonus details as well as some extra content for those wanting to buy the Premium and Deluxe versions of the game.

The base game will cost £49.99/€59.99, while the Deluxe version has a price of £58.50/€69.99, and the Premium Edition sets you back £74.99/€89.99. The Deluxe Edition has the Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack, which can also be purchased separately.

The Premium Edition comes with Santa Monica Memories as well as the Shadows and Silk content add-on that gives players two new clans for Phyre. If you pre-order any version, you'll get the Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox, which is an in-game item that comes with original music from the original Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches on the 21st of October for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.