Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has some forgiving PC requirements

HQ

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's PC specs have been revealed, and for anyone hoping an older rig can still play modern games, you're in luck. Developer The Chinese Room has been rather merciful with its minimum and recommended specifications, and you won't need to clear out your hard drive, either.

As per the game's official Steam page, we see that you only need 30GB of storage to install it, and if you just want to get by, you'll only need 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i3-8350K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480, or Intel Arc A580.

Recommended does turn things up a notch, but not by much. You'll need 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU. Most of these products are years old at this point, and so if you've got any sort of modern rig, you'll be fine running Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. It's worth noting that these specs don't tell us what resolution or frame rate the game will run at, so we might be waiting until closer to launch to get this information.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches on the 21st of October for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.