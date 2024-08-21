Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed again

HQ

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been in development for a long time now. It was revealed back in 2019, and then it was Hardsuit Labs that was supposed to make things happen. This ended back in 2021, and later it was announced, that The Chinese Room will finish the product.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was supposed to come out sometime during 2024, but the game has now been delayed again. Paradox Interactive has stated, that the time frame is now "the first half of 2025". But this does not mean a quiet period, since we are promised "frequent updates, including Dev Diaries, deep dives, and more".

You can watch the latest Development Update right here in Gamereactor.