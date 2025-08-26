Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Hands-On Gameplay Preview: Sleepless in Seattle

HQ

More than two decades after the release of the first game, and after a turbulent development pipeline, we're nearing the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. I can't say I'm a fan of the original as it was a bit before my time, but any new RPG promising depth to its systems and an original world is always going to pique my interest.

We began our demo at the very beginning of the game, waking up as the vampire Phyre. It's a refreshing take to give our RPG protagonist more of a veteran feel. Phyre is no fresh vampire, and they've been around for a while meaning you get more of a Geralt of Rivia type of feeling when playing them. A sense of expertise in biting necks and cracking skulls. For some, this might be off-putting, but I've played so many RPGs where I'm a newcomer to the world that it's nice to feel like I've already belonged in it for quite some time.

Stealthing through a mostly abandoned apartment building, we combat some ghouls before stepping out into the snowy streets of Seattle. We don't get to step onto the next page of the story before conversing with the voice inside our heads, though. As in Cyberpunk 2077, in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 you're joined by a disembodied voice inside your head with a mystery to solve. Unlike Cyberpunk, Bloodlines 2's mystery feels more of a classic detective noir, with our companion even having the gravelly voice of a grizzled police veteran.

The noir setup for the story is nice, yet I did find the dialogue for our inner companion a bit cringe at times. Despite his tones suggesting someone who doesn't speak a lot, I found him talking all too much. With dozens of hours to discover the main story, I won't make a concrete judgement on him yet, but I didn't get that instant connection like I felt with V and Johnny Silverhand, for example.

There wasn't much left to explore in the demo once we'd escaped our initial predicament. Looking over the game's different clans and origins was a lot of fun, and the different gameplay styles they offer seem to be truly unique. I opted for a Tremere mage, making the most of long-distance attacks like turning an enemy into a blood grenade from the shadows. It's a lovely detail that once you've picked your origin, your attack animations and idling animations change slightly. Being a Tremere, for example, I no longer used my fists and instead had both my forefingers and middle fingers pointed, making miniature daggers with them to slash at foes. There were lots of little details like that, which made me think about all the different ways clan choices, dialogue options and more can influence a playthrough.

I wondered about all the systems going on behind the scenes, tracking choices that could alter your playthrough from someone else's. In the short time with the game, I couldn't get a chance to see those systems, but I was assured that they are there, taking notes behind the curtain. What I did experience mostly was a sort of Dishonored-like gameplay in terms of the mix of action and stealth, with a slightly more active role for the protagonist. You don't have to stick to the shadows in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, but a lot of playstyles and clans benefit from it. This might not sound exciting to someone who wants a pure RPG experience, but even if Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is more of an action-first game, especially in its introduction, The Chinese Room has nailed the feeling of being a superpowered creature of the night. Punches sent mortals and ghouls flying into walls, and your abilities immediately feel strong even if you're still in the early game.

Where perhaps I'm still left worrying for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is in its visuals and the depth of its RPG elements. Graphically, the game looks about a generation behind, and while visuals aren't everything, a city that's beautiful often encourages a player to explore it a lot more. In terms of the depth of the systems, while it does seem like all the good signs are there on paper, only after hours will you really be able to see how much of a stamp you can leave on the world and your own narrative.

Largely, though, my impressions remain positive for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. It's a game that has drawn a lot of worries in the past months and even years, but The Chinese Room is doing its utmost to defy the odds and expectations and give us a return to the Masquerade that feels like it lives up to the past game. Whether it's enough of a true RPG to really hold fans in its hypnotic gaze is unknown, but first impressions tell me there's more than meets the eye.