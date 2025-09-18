Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 ditches paid clans and adds them into the base game

HQ

While fans had been chomping at the bit for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 for years, there was some trepidation among them when they found out the Lasombra and Toreador clans were going to be paid DLC. However, Paradox and The Chinese Room have since gone back on that, deciding to add all six playable clans at launch with the base game for everyone.

Instead, if you did want more out of the upcoming vampire RPG by ordering the Premium Edition, you'll get access to two story DLCs, as revealed in the trailer below. They'll let you further explore Benny's side of the story in Loose Cannon and Ysabella's own narrative in The Flower & the Flame. You also get immediate access to the Santa Monica Memories DLC if you get the Premium version.

The aforementioned story DLCs won't be there at launch, and are instead included in the game's Expansion Pass. With the controversy around paid clans seemingly cleared up, all we have to do now is wait until Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 launches on the 21st of October to see if it was worth the wait.