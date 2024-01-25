Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 developers reveal new combat details

HQ

The Chinese Room has given us a new developer diary, peering into the combat system for the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Creative director Alex Skidmore led the discussion on what the developers want the combat to look and feel like.

There are three distinct playstyles in the RPG. The Strategic Stalker unsurprisingly sneaks up on their foes to surprise them and take them down before they even know they're under attack. Hit and run tactics are also an option in this style.

The Action Brawler takes quite the opposite approach. "Any Clan can brawl but this is where the Brujah shine," writes Skidmore. "Their powers are aimed at dominating close combat... It is about being in the centre of the brawl and using your abilities to control the crowd so you can deliver as much damage as possible."

The third style, well this one doesn't seem to even care for fighting. The Narrative Adventurer is someone just in it for the story without diving into the combat systems. Skidmore also writes that you can mix and match elements from the other two combat styles to create your own unique spin on vampire combat.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is scheduled to release later this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.