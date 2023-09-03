Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed to 2024 in new trailer

HQ

Three months ago, Paradox Interactive suddenly announced Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 would resurface and be shown off again in September. Very interesting news, as the last thing we heard about the project before that was a delay to 2022 and a mysterious change of developer studio. Fortunately, the publisher kept its word and more this time around.

Because Paradox hasn't just given us a new Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 trailer. We're also told that The Chinese Room is the new developer of the game and that it's set to launch in fall 2024.

A fascinating choice when these are the creators of Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture that are also working on Still Wakes the Deep right now. Still, the glimpses of gameplay in the trailer makes it clear we're in for a fairly action-heavy game with bloody close-quarters combat when it hopefully launches in a bit more than a year.

