Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed to 2022

You're watching Advertisements

It seemed fairly clear that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was in some kind of trouble when it both got delayed and lost its creative director last August, so the only surprising thing about today's announcement is how early we got it.

Paradox, the game's publisher, has revealed that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 won't make 2021 either, as it's been delayed to 2022. The official reason for this is that development has taken much longer than expected due to the pandemic, but another part of the announcement sure makes it sound like there's more:

"We have also decided that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2, and we have started a collaboration with a new studio partner to finish work on the game. This has been a difficult decision, but we are convinced that it is the right way forward to do the game justice."

There's been rumblings of bad blood between Paradox and Hardsuit for a long time, and this decision and wording sure make those sound believable. We're not told who the new developers are, so I've sent both Paradox and Hardsuit Labs an email asking for comments. Either way, we won't be sucking blood in 2021.