Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 compared with Dishonored by playtesters

The sequel to the hit RPG Vampire: The Masquerade was set to release in 2020. However, Paradox has had a bit of a mare to say the least when it has come to development, and in September of last year, development was handed off to The Chinese Room, with plans to release in the first half of 2025.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Paradox CEO Matthias Lilja spoke about what the game looks like now, and what people should expect. "When a game has been going this long with a sizable team in Seattle for a number of years before we moved it... It might have commercial challenges, but we liked the direction," he said.

"It's a bit more of an action RPG, but very steeped in the lore in the sense that you're a vampire in World of Darkness... people who have seen it talk about Dishonored."

A vampire RPG Dishonored certainly sounds cool, and we'll just have to hope it doesn't step on the toes of Arkane Lyon's new Blade game, whenever that's set to come out. Either way, hopefully soon we can just see what we're getting with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.