Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 changes creative director

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember back when Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was set for release in late 2019? Delay after delay, the last one coming just a few days ago, means it's now due to land at some point in 2021. In the meantime, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions were added on top of the previously confirmed PC and console versions.

However, if you were beginning to suspect that there might be something else troubling the project, and not just issues linked to working from home, you'd be right. According to Paradox, both "Lead Narrative Designer Brian Mitsoda and Creative Director Ka'ai Cluney are no longer part of the team at Hardsuit Labs", with the news coming via a blog post on the official website.

Cluney has been replaced by Alexandre Mandryka, a veteran in the industry with a history working on Assassin's Creed, Warhammer 40,000, Far Cry and others. He joins the team "as Creative Consultant, filling the Creative Director role for Bloodlines 2, and will help us in the final stages of development" and will be "following the vision that is in place". Meaning that there are no big changes expected.

The reason/s why Mitsoda and Cluney left Hardsuit Labs are nowhere to be found in the statement, nothing beyond the fact that it was a "joint decision".