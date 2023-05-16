HQ

Despite only launching 12 months ago, developer Sharkmob has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will not be developed any further, as the live-service game has not reached the "critical mass needed to sustain development."

As noted in a statement, the developer has announced that the servers for the game will continue to operate and will do so for as long as there is an active community for the game. And in this vein, Sharkmob has promised a few final features that intend to ensure the game remains interesting going forward, including an in-game player voting system to unlock new things, which will be debuting in the final planned patch for the title.

In the future however, patches will be solely for maintenance, and Sharkmob intends to disable real currency in Bloodhunt on September 26. Granted, before this date, a token system will be implemented to ensure players have a way to continue to earn new cosmetics.

Wrapping up, Sharkmob added: "While we are as sad as you are that Bloodhunt development has now come to an end, please know that this was a difficult decision to make, and we take this experience with us in the development of coming games."