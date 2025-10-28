Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will be shut down on the 28th of April, 2026

HQ

Bit of a rough time to be a Vampire: The Masquerade fan, eh? Bloodlines 2 seems to just not be the game fans of the original wanted it to be, and now the battle royale spin-off Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is getting shut down next year.

As announced on the game's official website, developer Sharkmob Games revealed that we only have a few months left to roam the dark in the streets of Prague. Already, token purchases have been removed from the game, though it will remain playable until the end date of the 28th of April, 2026, where it will no longer be available on PC or PS5.

"When we first opened the streets of Prague to you, we could only hope that the nights you spent there would create the memories they did. From the battles fought on the rooftops to the friendships made in the chaos, Bloodhunt has lived through you in countless unforgettable ways," reads the post on Sharkmob's website. "Your feedback, creativity, and enthusiasm for our game has meant the world to us. However, despite you, our amazing community, the current player population has reached a level where keeping the servers running is no longer sustainable. This has led us to make the difficult decision to take Bloodhunt offline."

Jumping on the battle royale trend in the early 2020s, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt first released in 2022. Two years later, it was revealed that it would be getting no more updates, and if we take a glance at the SteamDB numbers, it's clear to see why now we're seeing it shut down for good. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt draws around 500 players a day, which just isn't enough to keep a live-service experience going today.