Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt to officially launch this April

HQ

Sharkmob has revealed the official launch date for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, announcing that the game will in fact be coming later this month. After releasing in Early Access in September last year, the battle royale will be coming to PC (via Steam) and to PlayStation 5 consoles, as a free-to-play game in a few weeks.

Set to debut on April 27, this battle royale sees players suiting up as competing vampire clans in the bid for conquest and control over the city of Prague. It's a game that features shooter systems but also a range of supernatural vampiric abilities that allow you to deal serious damage and move around the city with plenty of traversal options.

We had the chance to check out the game for ourselves before it entered Early Access last year, and you can read our impressions of it here.