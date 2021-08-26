Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt gets gory Gamescom trailer

HQ

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt was shown during the Opening Night Live stream with one of the graphically most impressive trailers of them all, showing stunning lighting effects and really violent action. It was also confirmed that it will be released for Steam Early Access on September 7, so we won't have to wait much longer to try it out.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has only been announced for PC so far, and is a battle royale title taking place in Prague, where you play a vampire taking place in the Masquerade. It includes concealing your identity as a vampire from humans, and it is officially a part of the World of Darkness universe.

Check out the gory trailer below.