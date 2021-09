HQ

One of the announcements during last night's PlayStation Showcase was the fact that Sharkmob confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is coming for PlayStation 5. It was launched as a Early Access on Steam two days ago (September 7), and is a battle royale title set in Prague where you get to play a vampire.

This free-to-play game is launching for Sony's new console at some point 2021, but we currently don't know when.