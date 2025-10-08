Vampire Survivors will get its online co-op update this autumn

HQ

Good news, Vampire Survivors fans. Developer Poncle has revealed that the long-requested online cooperative update for the hit indie game is almost here. A new trailer has been released where it reveals that this update will be arriving as soon as this autumn, meaning in the coming weeks (we don't yet know the exact date for the update's arrival) you will be able to team up with three friends to slay out hordes of bloodsuckers.

This will be coming as part of Version 1.14 for the game, and it's also just the next phase of support for the title, as a sort of roadmap has been laid out where Poncle will be making announcements in the coming weeks.

The next, while unconfirmed about its exact nature, will look to "finally answer a burning question that has been asked thousands of times," meaning you will definitely want to stay tuned for the next 'card' on this roadmap being flipped.

For a taste of the co-op action, be sure to watch the latest trailer for the game below.