Vampire Survivors was Steam Deck's most played game this October

Valve has released a list showing off the most played games on the Steam Deck within the month of October. Fittingly, for the spookiest month of the year, Vampire Survivors was the most played title of the month, although Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 came up close in second and third, respectively.

As for what titles made up the rest of the top ten, they were; Stardew Valley, No Man's Sky, Fallout 4, Hades, Persona 5 Royal, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Valve also revealed a list of the top ten games by daily average user count, and surprise surprise, Vampire Survivors topped that as well. This list was a bit different however, as Persona 5 Royal came in second, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in third, with Gotham Knights, Potionomics, Coral Island, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Victoria 3, Triangle Strategy, and Signalis making up the rest of the top ten.