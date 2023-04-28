Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors to become an animated TV show

With the help of creators of both Sonic the Hedgehog and John Wick.

HQ

I've said it before and I'll say it again: John Wick-creator Derek Kolstad is extremely busy making movies and TV series based on video games, but he still hasn't had enough.

The media company Story Kitchen (lead by Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog movie co-producer Dmitri Johnson and former APA agent/partner Mike Goldberg) and developer Luca "poncle" Galante have announced they're making an animated TV series based on Vampire Survivors. That's pretty much all we know far, so only time will tell if this will be something similar to Arcane or end up being one of the many forgotten shows based on beloved game franchises.

Vampire Survivors

