Vampire Survivors next DLC sees the game crossing over with Among Us

Among Us recently got a major crossover collaboration, where a whole slate of indie titles arrived in the social deduction game in the form of cosmetics. It seems like this crossover is set to work both ways, as now Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has revealed that the next DLC for the popular game will in fact revolve around Among Us.

Known as the Emergency Meeting DLC, this will follow in the same footsteps as the game's first two DLCs, and will include new weapons, characters, music, and additional mechanics and surprises that promise an Among Us flair. In particular, we can look forward to nine characters, 15 weapons, 1 stage, 20 in-game unlocks, and an adventure.

The best part about all of this is that it will be coming to all platforms that Vampire Survivors is currently available on, a week before Christmas on December 18, and will only cost £1.99 / €2,49.

Speaking about the DLC and how it came about, the FAQ states, "We're friends with the wonderful Among Us developers, Innersloth, we had a little chat about the concept of doing a collaborative DLC, did a bunch of paperwork, then a bunch of development work, and the rest is history that you'll be able to play soon."

It's also noted that the DLC will not require Among Us knowledge to play, but it will feature a lot of references and elements from that game. Check out the trailer for the DLC below.