Vampire Survivors may have a special Director's Cut

Vampire Survivors seems to have a secret director's cut, with new maps, playable characters, and more, but there's a possibility that it could never see public release.

The director's cut of the insanely popular game was revealed over on Twitter by LaurakBuzz. She shared images and a video of her playing the game, reporting that she'd attended an event designed to show off the upcoming co-op mode.

However, what she saw in the director's cut was drastically different from the base game, which is why she rushed to social media to post about it. She was told by developers that this version may or may not be released, so don't get too excited for all this extra content just yet.