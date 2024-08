HQ

Four months have gone since Poncle said that Vampire Survivors was set to launch on PlayStation consoles "this summer", so I know that many of you have been waiting for an update while enjoying the nice weather. You don't have to check your social feeds and such anymore.

Sony has given us a trailer revealing that Vampire Survivors will launch on PS4 and PS5 the 29th of August, which means it's just three weeks away from enjoying the very popular with a DualSense.