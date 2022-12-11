Vampire Survivors is getting its first DLC next week

HQ

Poncle, the developer behind Vampire Survivors, has announced that the very first DLC for the game will be arriving as soon as next week. Known as Legacy of the Moonspell, the DLC will bring a bunch of new additions including characters, monsters, weapons, stages, and more.

Set to debut on December 15, the exact new additions for the DLC will include eight total new characters (Miang Moonspell, Menya Moonspell, Syuuto Moonspell, Babi-Onna, and four further unannounced individuals), as well as 13 new weapons such as the Silver Wind staff and the Four Seasons orbs, all on top of the Mt. Moonspell stage, six new music tracks, and more monsters to have to face down with and survive.

As for the description of the DLC, the Steam listing features the following: "In eastern lands, a clan has fallen. The Moonspell, once vigilant guardians of a sorcerous valley nestled in the mountains, have been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni. Though treacherous, this hive of spectral activity may provide some clue as to the location of a vampire. If not, at least it'll be entertaining to defeat thousands of wayward spirits in the process."

Will you be heading to Mt. Moonspell when the DLC debuts next week?