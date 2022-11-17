Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors has gotten touch controls

You can now easily enjoy the game on your smartphone.

Poncle's Vampire Survivors quickly became a huge hit when it was released for PC last month. Its addictive gameplay is all about surviving waves of attacking monsters, and week ago a new audience got to join the fun on Xbox after it was added to Game Pass.

Now it's easier than ever to play, as Poncle has added support for touch controls. This makes it possible to enjoy Vampire Survivors without any peripheral on your smartphone if you have Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Basically, a great game has become even better and more accessible.

<social>https://mobile.twitter.com/Rastogi_Vineet/status/1592957921616592896</social>

Vampire Survivors

