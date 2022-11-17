Vampire Survivors has gotten touch controls

HQ

Poncle's Vampire Survivors quickly became a huge hit when it was released for PC last month. Its addictive gameplay is all about surviving waves of attacking monsters, and week ago a new audience got to join the fun on Xbox after it was added to Game Pass.

Now it's easier than ever to play, as Poncle has added support for touch controls. This makes it possible to enjoy Vampire Survivors without any peripheral on your smartphone if you have Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Basically, a great game has become even better and more accessible.

