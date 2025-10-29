Vampire Survivors gets online co-op in the free Ante Chamber update

HQ

The game that just keeps on giving has once again received yet another fantastic update in Ante Chamber. A collaboration with Balatro that not only brings some of that game's themes into play but also adds a much anticipated and requested feature - multiplayer! Yes, that's right, it is now possible to go slaying with your friends in online co-op.

The multiplayer bits are also thankfully well thought out and balances the many DLC-packages and enables Free Roam. In other words - players are not forced to stay within the same screen and can venture away if they so chose. And what's even better - the update is completely free. Check out some of the patch notes here below.

'Ante Chamber' : a little expansion based on BALATRO Featuring 4 characters, 4 weapons with their respective evolution, a new stage, and a remix of the Balatro main theme Survarots: a new game mechanic, also available in the base game, to alter character stats and abilities

Online Co-op available now This is a list of gameplay changes compared to a standard local co-op run: Batch level up - Depending on the player count you will only see level up after all players have leveled up. So on 4 players the level up screen will only show every 4 levels. DLC - You will only be able to use DLC online if every player owns that DLC. We're retro-fitting Online into an originally single player game written in JS by a solo dev, so there are a lot of technical issues we have to move around or worry about later, one of which is the way that DLC expansions are handled.

Free Roam - In online you are not restricted to the same screen, you can all freely move around the stage independently. (Note: You will be pulled into a boss room if any player walks into it) Spectator mode - When you die in multiplayer you can use the mouse to jump to players who are still alive. You also respawn where they are if you are spectating them. Achievements - You will have the choice at the end of the run to carry over any achievements earned in that run back into your own save file. Speed up - Disabled in online. Pause menu - To help flow, when you pause, you do not pause for everyone else, you just get a small window of invincibility

Will you be trying out the online co-op for Vampire Survivors?