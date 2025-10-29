Vampire Survivors gets online co-op in the free Ante Chamber update
Now you and your friends can jump into the pixelated chaos together, slaying your way through endless waves of undead mayhem.
The game that just keeps on giving has once again received yet another fantastic update in Ante Chamber. A collaboration with Balatro that not only brings some of that game's themes into play but also adds a much anticipated and requested feature - multiplayer! Yes, that's right, it is now possible to go slaying with your friends in online co-op.
The multiplayer bits are also thankfully well thought out and balances the many DLC-packages and enables Free Roam. In other words - players are not forced to stay within the same screen and can venture away if they so chose. And what's even better - the update is completely free. Check out some of the patch notes here below.
'Ante Chamber' : a little expansion based on BALATRO Featuring 4 characters, 4 weapons with their respective evolution, a new stage, and a remix of the Balatro main theme Survarots: a new game mechanic, also available in the base game, to alter character stats and abilities
Online Co-op available now This is a list of gameplay changes compared to a standard local co-op run: Batch level up - Depending on the player count you will only see level up after all players have leveled up. So on 4 players the level up screen will only show every 4 levels. DLC - You will only be able to use DLC online if every player owns that DLC. We're retro-fitting Online into an originally single player game written in JS by a solo dev, so there are a lot of technical issues we have to move around or worry about later, one of which is the way that DLC expansions are handled.
Free Roam - In online you are not restricted to the same screen, you can all freely move around the stage independently. (Note: You will be pulled into a boss room if any player walks into it) Spectator mode - When you die in multiplayer you can use the mouse to jump to players who are still alive. You also respawn where they are if you are spectating them. Achievements - You will have the choice at the end of the run to carry over any achievements earned in that run back into your own save file. Speed up - Disabled in online. Pause menu - To help flow, when you pause, you do not pause for everyone else, you just get a small window of invincibility
Will you be trying out the online co-op for Vampire Survivors?