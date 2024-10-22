Vampire Survivors gets a "dream come true" DLC in Ode to Castlevania

HQ

Vampire Survivors, while an excellent game on its own, often makes a player think of Castlevania when they're blasting through the undead enemies on their screen, and even the developer, Luca Galante, has confirmed that he took a lot of inspiration from the series.

So, after a long time coming, we now have an Ode to Castlevania DLC for Vampire Survivors. Launching on the 31st of October, you'll get 40 new weapons, 20 new characters, and a huge stage to use them all.

"This is not a standard DLC pack. This is a celebration of this historical game series, an incredible, full-circle moment in which we have invested all the energy we could muster and then some!" Galante writes in a Steam post.

This DLC comes at a price, but considering the amount of content added, it seems fair enough. The Ode to Castlevania pack costs you £3/ €4. That's the same price as the whole game right now, but for the price of both you're essentially missing out on a single coffee.