Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors gets a console release trailer

The game made its Xbox debut yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Poncle struck gold when they released Vampire Survivors a month ago. It quickly got very popular with raving reviews, both from media and especially from the community itself. So far, it has only been available for computers, but this changed yesterday when it was also released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (and is included with Game Pass).

The basic premise is as entertaining as brilliant, and it's simply about staying alive with hordes of monsters attacking. By surviving, you will be awarded relics, weapons and more characters. We highly recommend you to check it out. Here is the console launch trailer.

HQ
Vampire Survivors

Related texts



Loading next content