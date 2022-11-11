Vampire Survivors gets a console release trailer

HQ

Poncle struck gold when they released Vampire Survivors a month ago. It quickly got very popular with raving reviews, both from media and especially from the community itself. So far, it has only been available for computers, but this changed yesterday when it was also released for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (and is included with Game Pass).

The basic premise is as entertaining as brilliant, and it's simply about staying alive with hordes of monsters attacking. By surviving, you will be awarded relics, weapons and more characters. We highly recommend you to check it out. Here is the console launch trailer.