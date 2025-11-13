Vampire Survivors gets a bloody makeover on Meta Quest

HQ

Get ready to slay monsters in a whole new dimension as Vampire Survivors now takes the leap over to VR. And it looks just about as crazy and chaotic as one could imagine. Radical Forge and Poncle have adapted the intense roguelike, complete with all the bazillion monsters and fully three dimensional environments, for Meta Quest 3 and 3S. With classic locations from the game, such as Mad Forest and Inlaid Library, can now be explored from a whole new perspective.

The price for the experience is ten dollars, making this the most expensive version of the game yet. But - at least this includes the two expansions Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari. Check out the trailer and official statement below.

"Have you ever wanted to see Poe Ratcho and his Garlic up close and personal? Well, now you can! Thanks to Meta and Radical Forge for making our dreams a (virtual) reality Experience the classic gameplay you know and love whilst standing on top of a castle, laying in your coffin, or even whilst dancing in an old cheese factory! There's so many ways to play"

Feeling tempted by Vampire Survivors VR?