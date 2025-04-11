Vampire Survivors - Emerald Diorama now available

HQ

The days of crazy collaborations are not yet over and with Emerald Diorama, the latest in the long line of Vampire Survivors expansions, it's time for a bunch of SaGa characters to step into the pixelated world of gaming. Yes, you read that right. Vampire Survivors has teamed up with Square Enix to release the completely free Emerald Diorama, inspired by SaGa Emerald Beyond.

The expansion introduces more than 12 new playable characters from the SaGa franchise, such as Tsunanori Mido, Ameya Aisling, Bonnie and Formina, and Diva No. 5. In addition, there are over 16 new weapons and the new "glimmer" system where you randomly learn new special techniques during the game. Of course, the soundtrack has also been expanded with a whole arsenal of songs from SaGa Emerald Beyond.

Are you still playing Vampire Survivors and will you be playing this new expansion?