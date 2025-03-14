Vampire Survivors announces its biggest free update to date for next month

HQ

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has surprised fans by announcing that the next major update for the popular roguelike will arrive as early as March 2025. It could be the biggest to date, the studio says.

The news came with an official announcement via Steam on 13 March. "Our last content update was in October last year with Ode to Castlevania," the release noted. "We were obsessed with adding as many characters, weapons and references as possible. This has delayed some of our content plans, but we want to make sure the expansion is worth it."

The update will arrive completely free of charge and will be available on all platforms. The bad news is for Nintendo Switch players, who will have to wait for the cross-save feature to be available for their console. The good news is that the addition of the online mode is going to be speeded up later this year.

With this release, Vampire Survivors remains one of the most addictive games for roguelike fans. If you haven't tried it, we encourage you to do so with this update.