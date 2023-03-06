Vampire Survivors 2 is "unlikely"

HQ

Vampire Survivors officially debuted last year and arrived to a huge reception from fans. The game rocketed to success and many have wondered if this achievement means a sequel is on the cards at all.

Speaking with GameSpot, Poncle studio head Luca Galante shut these hopes down by instead stating that the team's current focus is to continue producing content for the original and still recent game, but did say that any sequel would be "radically new".

"With the way Vampire Survivors is designed, we can deliver both new content and new game mechanics on the existing game, so why make a sequel?" said Galante. "I think that if we make a sequel or a spiritual successor, then we should offer something radically new."

Vampire Survivors recently got its latest update on February 9, when a bunch of new content was added, alongside more achievements to hunt.

What do you think? Would you like a sequel for Vampire Survivors or are you happy with further content for the current game?